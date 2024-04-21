AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Markets Print 2024-04-21

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (April 20, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-04-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,800        235        21,035        21,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,291        252        22,543        22,543          NIL
===========================================================================

