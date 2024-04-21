AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, told Business Recorder that in terms of pricing, cotton rates in both Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged atRs 20,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

