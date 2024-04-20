SAU VC distributes scholarship cheques to undergraduate students

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, distributed the second installment of scholarship cheques to twenty (20) undergraduate students during a ceremony held at the University Senate Hall on Friday.

This initiative is part of the Higher Education Commission's USAID-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program, specifically targeting areas of Sindh Province affected by floods.

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the adverse impact of climate change on the country's agricultural system, noting its ripple effects on people's lives. Particularly, he highlighted the challenges faced by students from lower income backgrounds in pursuing their education. “Through these scholarships, financial assistance is provided to alleviate the burden of poverty and financial constraints, allowing students to concentrate on their studies” he added.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underscored the Student Financial Aid Office's commitment to offering opportunities for scholarships to talented students. He mentioned their efforts in organizing awareness sessions and extending full assistance to students. He extended a warm invitation to new sponsors and philanthropists to support the education of deserving students through scholarships.

Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Deputy Director, presented details of the scholarship program, highlighting the development of an E-form for students. This form includes an application form, scholar database, alumni information, and a survey form. This endeavor reflects SAU's dedication to supporting students from marginalized backgrounds and fostering academic excellence in the face of challenges posed by natural calamities and financial constraints.

