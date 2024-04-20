Khaqan Murtaza made EOBI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ft Lt Khaqan Murtaza (retired) has been transferred and appointed as chairman Employees' Old -age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

According to the notification dated April 19 issued by Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, Government approved the posting/appointment of Ft Lt Khaqan Murtaza (retired), a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

He has been appointed as the chairman EOBI under Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division with immediate effect.

According to official sources, Air Vice Marshal Sajid Habib (retired) is under consideration to be the new DG Aviation.

Air Vice Marshal Sajid Habib (retired) is the CEO of Air Eagle Academy, Lahore.

According to the sources, Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum has been given additional charge of Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

