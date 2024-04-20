DC directed to decide PTI-backed candidate plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide the application of a PTI-backed candidate Shahzad Farooq in NA-119 praying direction to the respondents to allow him to hold public meeting.

Earlier, a law officer told the court that the petitioner wants to hold a public meeting in a market area.

The petitioner counsel, however, said they would arrange the public meeting wherever they would be allowed.

The court accordingly disposed of the petition and asked the DC Lahore to dispose of the petitioner application in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024