COAS, Saudi minister discuss defence collaboration

NNI Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence Major General (Engineer) Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to military’s media wing, the COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired by CGS Pakistan Army.

The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces. It noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries. Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains.

In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines.

