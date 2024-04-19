AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 34,012 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 08:48pm

CAIRO: Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,012 Palestinians and injured 76,833 others since Oct. 7, the enclave’s health ministry said on Friday.

Israel MENA Gaza Strip Israeli military Israel Hamas war Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

At least 34,012 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Finance Minister

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

Oil slips after Iran plays down reported Israeli attack

Rupee records minor improvement against US dollar

‘Reform’ package more important than size of next programme, says IMF

President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Turkish CGS

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

Despite calls to de-escalate, Israel attacks Iran as region goes deeper into conflict

Read more stories