Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024
Life & Style

Netflix's 'must-see' TV and film lineup in blockbuster year

AFP | BR Life & Style Published 19 Apr, 2024 08:08pm
‘The Gentlemen’, Guy Ritchie’s crime show rocketed to number one in the streamer’s TV charts and has remained in the top 10 for weeks. Photo: Netflix
‘The Gentlemen’, Guy Ritchie’s crime show rocketed to number one in the streamer’s TV charts and has remained in the top 10 for weeks. Photo: Netflix

Netflix unveiled a sprawling TV and film lineup this year as it bet that must-see content would keep viewers paying for the streaming service. The strategy seemed to have paid off.

On Thursday, Netflix topped expectations as it reported 9.3 million new subscribers and profits of $2.3 billion in the first three months of the year.

“With more than two people per household on average, we have an audience of over half a billion people,” Netflix said in a letter to investors.

“No entertainment company has ever programmed at this scale and with this ambition before.”

Silicon Valley-based Netflix has 269.6 million subscribers, and in a separate bid for revenue, the company launched an ad-subsidised offering around the same time as the crackdown on sharing passwords outside of homes.

Netflix releases vast viewing data for first time

“Must-see content”

In March, Netflix released keenly-anticipated ‘3 Body Problem.’

The series was adapted from a best-selling Chinese trilogy of novels which takes place in an alternate version of modern reality where humanity has made contact with an alien civilisation.

Other shows due later this year include the eagerly awaited second season of ‘Squid Game’ – the dystopian Korean horror tale about a fictional, deadly game show which remains by far the most-watched Netflix TV series ever.

Netflix slips after stopping subscriber tally report, downbeat Q2 revenue forecast

It will follow returning hero Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the United States and “starts a chase with a motive.”

Also among a notably international lineup were a Spanish-language, Colombian-made TV series based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s beloved novel ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude,’ and a six-part drama about the life of Brazilian racing great Ayrton Senna.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle are working on two nonfiction series with Netflix – a lifestyle programme and a show on professional polo, their production company announced earlier this month.

The couple, who split with the British monarchy in 2020 and now reside in California, signed a deal with the streaming giant that same year for multiple projects.

On the movie side, Eddie Murphy returns this summer in a new ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ sequel.

Netflix The Gentlemen

Netflix's 'must-see' TV and film lineup in blockbuster year

