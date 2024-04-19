AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.12%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.57%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUBC 130.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
OGDC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.43%)
PTC 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.62%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,337 Increased By 42 (0.58%)
BR30 23,883 Increased By 29.1 (0.12%)
KSE100 70,546 Increased By 256.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,229 Increased By 57.6 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s economy likely grew 3.9% y/y in Q1

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:22am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy is estimated to have grown 3.9% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, official advance figures showed on Friday, driven by growth in the services sector.

The advance estimates released by the Statistics Department compared with annual growth of 3.0% in the final quarter of 2023, when subdued exports weighed on growth.

Malaysia’s chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said all main sectors experienced positive growth in the first quarter of 2024, led by a 4.4% year-on-year increase in the services sector.

“(This was) supported by the wholesale and retail trade, transport and storage, and business services sub-sectors,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Malaysia’s economy grows 3% in Q4, below forecast

The manufacturing sector rebounded to 1.9% growth in the first quarter of this year from a 0.3% contraction in the final quarter of 2023, while the agriculture sector rose 1.3% year-on-year in the same period, driven by oil palm and livestock production, Mohd Uzir said.

Malaysia’s exports fell 0.8% in March from a year earlier, having also decreased by the same amount in February, separate data from the trade ministry showed on Friday.

The central bank last month forecast a 5% rise in exports in 2024, recovering from an 8% contraction last year. The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.00% at a policy meeting in March, saying it was at a level that was supportive to the economy.

The government and central bank expect full-year economic growth of 4%-5% in 2024. Malaysia’s full-year 2023 growth was 3.7%, a sharp drop from a 22-year high of 8.7% in 2022.

Final first quarter GDP figures are expected to be released on May 17.

Malaysia's economy

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s economy likely grew 3.9% y/y in Q1

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals in Karachi

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Read more stories