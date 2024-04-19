AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Five Customs personnel martyred in D I Khan

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Five officials of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs (Peshawar) embraced martyrdom while performing Intelligence based Operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

Details of the unfortunate incident revealed that at around 03:30pm Thurday, five officials of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs (Peshawar) were killed by unknown persons during an Intelligence based Operation at Daraban Road, near village Sagguu, district Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

During the operation, the officials were ambushed by unknown assailants in a dastardly attack and fired upon with automatic weapons.

As the Will of Allah would have it, all five officials embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. Despite all odds they remained committed to their mission, serving the nation with honour and distinction. Their courage in the face of adversity serves as a shining example of gallantry.

Names of the officials are Intelligence Officer Aslam Khan (Shaheed); Havaldar Inayat Ullah Khan (Shaheed); Havaldar Akbar Zaman (Shaheed); Sepoy Iftikhar Alam (Shaheed) and Sepoy Shahab Ali (Shaheed).

Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation brings to record the valiant and selfless service rendered by the Shaheed officials to their motherland and the department. Their contribution in service of the country will be remembered by the rank and file of Pakistan Customs Service.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Member Customs (Operations), Director General, Intelligence & Investigation (Customs) and all officers and officials of the Pakistan Customs Service convey their deepest condolences to the families of the Shaheed officials and unwavering support to the bereaved in these testing times. Pakistan Customs Service unflinchingly resolves to continue to serve Pakistan and contribute to the welfare of the nation.

