ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations begin

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with match against New Zealand in first of the five matches.

The venue will also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be the stage for the remaining two matches next week on Thursday and Saturday.

This was the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

Azhar Mahmood, for the first time in his career is the head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. The former Test all-rounder has previously worked as the national side’s bowling coach from 2016-2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024