Pakistan’s security high priority: Blome

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government and underscored that Pakistan’s prosperity and security remain its top priority.

This was conveyed by the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a meeting at the Foreign Office here on Thursday.

In a statement, Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery stated that US Ambassador Blome met with Foreign Minister Dar to discuss recent events in the region.

“Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ commitment to working with the government and people of Pakistan, underscoring that prosperity and security for Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States,” the Embassy spokesperson said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Donald Blome US ambassador to Pakistan

