Pakistani-American musician Arooj Aftab collaborates with actor Tessa Thompson for music video

Brooklyn-based Pakistani- American musician Arooj Aftab announced the release of her very first music video for the song ‘Raat Ki Rani’, directed by American actor Tessa Thompson on Instagram on Wednesday.

Thompson is known for her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, as well as ‘Creed’ and is making her directorial debut with this project.

“‘Raat Ki Raani’ is my first ever music video, and your first glimpse at a reality where Tessa Thompson is your favourite film director on earth,” wrote Aftab.

“Her work and her person are wildly inspiring and solid. Incredibly cosmic stuff here guys. It’s really special to both of us. I am insanely grateful. And it’s out tomorrow,” Aftab added.

Thompson responded to the post wrote on Instagram Stories, “This caption got me. Love you, my debut sis, Arooj Aftab. Thank you for trusting me.”

Earlier, Aftab also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot on Instagram.

Aftab is set to perform at the annual Glastonbury Festival that will take place in the UK from June 26-30.

She is also the recipient of a Pride of Performance award and was the very first Pakistani musician to perform at the Grammy Awards.