BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates April 17, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2024 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • World Bank, Pakistan agree on need for 10-year rolling country framework plan: Finance Division

Read here for details.

  • US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana vehicle reference: NAB clears Nawaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • Higher gains on securities: UBL’s profit up 12% during Jan-March

Read here for details.

  • Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

Read here for details.

  • Ali Rathore set to take charge as CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited

Read here for details.

