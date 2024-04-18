AIRLINK 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
Toshakhana case: Nawaz given a clean chit by NAB

Fazal Sher Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 10:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given a clean chit to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case against him.

The NAB submitted a report after Sharif joined the investigation before the Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana and requested the court to discharge former Prime Minister Sharif from the Toshakhana case.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

The report stated that the subject vehicle was given to Nawaz Sharif in the year 2008; whereas, the subject vehicle was gifted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997, which was surrendered to Toshakhana according to the rules and procedures of Toshakhana.

It says that Nawaz Sharif never obtained/ retained the gift of Toshakhana and, therefore, cannot be graded as beneficiary or otherwise from Toshakhana.

