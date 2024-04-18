AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Post-May 9 atrocities: IK urged to consider return of leaders

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

LAHORE: PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry asked Imran Khan to consider the return of those leaders who parted their ways with the party due to post-May 9 atrocities.

In a handwritten statement provided to the court reporters on Wednesday in the court premises, they said allow them to return as workers and participate in the movement to protect the Constitution of Pakistan.

They said not everyone can withstand the difficulties, pressure and violence.

They said many people want to join the party again after seeing the resilience and bravery of the PTI founder and the response of the people in the general election.

They asked the citizens to vote for the PTI backed (Sunni Ittehad Council) candidates and protect their vote.

They said this oppression can only be answered through vote and urged the citizens to come out on April 21 for by-polls.

Earlier, the police presented the three PTI leaders and others before the ATC for the hearing of the May 9 cases against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

