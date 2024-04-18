Maryam meets MPAs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab, to discuss public issues and development needs of their respective constituencies.

The CM apprised the MPAs that 100% free medicines and their free home delivery will be started soon. She added, “600 roads, 5 expressways and 3 motorways will be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated in the province.”

Maryam Nawaz highlighted, “We have started a programme to provide 20,000 motorbikes to students.” She added, “Rural and primary health centres across the province will be revamped within 06 months.”

The CM asked the MPAs to monitor sale of bread and naan on official

rate in their respective constituencies.

