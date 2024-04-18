KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 17, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,333.32 High: 70,725.50 Low: 70,037.28 Net Change: 150.34 Volume (000): 221,820 Value (000): 10,760,057 Makt Cap (000) 2,250,532,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,232.00 NET CH (-) 36.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,882.44 NET CH (+) 30.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,687.23 NET CH (+) 147.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,545.07 NET CH (-) 84.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,408.96 NET CH (+) 71.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,802.54 NET CH (-) 12.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-April-2024 ====================================

