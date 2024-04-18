Markets Print 2024-04-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 17, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,333.32
High: 70,725.50
Low: 70,037.28
Net Change: 150.34
Volume (000): 221,820
Value (000): 10,760,057
Makt Cap (000) 2,250,532,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,232.00
NET CH (-) 36.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,882.44
NET CH (+) 30.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,687.23
NET CH (+) 147.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,545.07
NET CH (-) 84.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,408.96
NET CH (+) 71.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,802.54
NET CH (-) 12.76
------------------------------------
As on: 17-April-2024
====================================
