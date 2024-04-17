AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 07:59pm

BARCELONA: Norway’s three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud came out on top in an entertaining 6-3, 6-4 match with Alexandre Muller to reach the Barcelona Open third round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, runner up at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, was broken twice in the first set and allowed Muller to save 10 of 14 break points.

However, despite his sloppiness Ruud still took the set.

The third seed looked to have sealed the match when he broke his French journeyman opponent in the third game of the second set.

Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return

However, the world number six gave up four break points while serving for the match to allow 27-year-old Muller back in at 5-4.

Ruud, though, was more clinical in the next game, breaking Muller to progress with his 25th victory in 2024 and will face Jordan Thompson or Jaume Munar in the next round.

“This year is much better than last year, I’m having a good year,” said Ruud, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic last week.

Later Wednesday 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal faces Australian Alex de Minaur as he continues his comeback from injury.

Home favourite Nadal breezed past Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday to reach the second round in his first ATP Tour match since January.

