AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt releases Rs50mn for families of rain victims

BR Web Desk | APP Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 06:27pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released Rs50 million to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for financial assistance to the heirs of the rain victims in various districts.

According to the details, Rs20 million have been released for district Nowshera and Rs5 million for Lower Dir, Rs3 million each for Swat and Malakand, Rs2 million each for Upper Dir and Tank, whereas Rs1 million have been released each for Lower Chitral, Battagram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.

In addition to this, Rs10 million have also been released for general relief in Lower Chitral.

This amount was released on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The process of providing financial assistance to the families of those who have lost their lives in the various incidents due to recent torrential rains has been geared up.

Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken by PDMA and other relevant departments in providing relief to the rain-affected families, the chief minister said that the provincial government would not leave the affectees alone; providing immediate relief to them was the priority of the provincial government and all available resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He directed the concerned authorities to carefully assess the damage in all the affected districts and ensure that all the victims were provided with relief and assistance.

He directed them to speed up work on the rehabilitation of rain-affected infrastructure so that the issues faced by the general public could be resolved as soon as possible and they could return to their normal lives.

“Nothing can replace a human life; however, the provincial government not only equally shares the grief of the bereaved families but it is also going all out to provide them relief and assistance”, he remarked. The chief minister also prayed for the eternal peace of deceased ones and the patience for bereaved families.

KP Government Pre monsoon rains rain victims CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur KP rains

Comments

200 characters

KP govt releases Rs50mn for families of rain victims

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Rupee again sees marginal decline against US dollar

Sindh High Court orders Pakistan government to restore X in one week: lawyer

Equity trading: SECP files criminal complaint against 2 individuals on charges of front-running

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Gold continues to shine, reaches Rs251,900 per tola in Pakistan

Ali Rathore set to take charge as CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

KSE-100 ends lower as investors book profits

Read more stories