KP govt releases Rs50mn for families of rain victims

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released Rs50 million to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for financial assistance to the heirs of the rain victims in various districts.

According to the details, Rs20 million have been released for district Nowshera and Rs5 million for Lower Dir, Rs3 million each for Swat and Malakand, Rs2 million each for Upper Dir and Tank, whereas Rs1 million have been released each for Lower Chitral, Battagram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.

In addition to this, Rs10 million have also been released for general relief in Lower Chitral.

This amount was released on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The process of providing financial assistance to the families of those who have lost their lives in the various incidents due to recent torrential rains has been geared up.

Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken by PDMA and other relevant departments in providing relief to the rain-affected families, the chief minister said that the provincial government would not leave the affectees alone; providing immediate relief to them was the priority of the provincial government and all available resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He directed the concerned authorities to carefully assess the damage in all the affected districts and ensure that all the victims were provided with relief and assistance.

He directed them to speed up work on the rehabilitation of rain-affected infrastructure so that the issues faced by the general public could be resolved as soon as possible and they could return to their normal lives.

“Nothing can replace a human life; however, the provincial government not only equally shares the grief of the bereaved families but it is also going all out to provide them relief and assistance”, he remarked. The chief minister also prayed for the eternal peace of deceased ones and the patience for bereaved families.