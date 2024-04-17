Alia Bhatt, Motaz Azaiza, Ajay Banga among those named TIME100 ‘Most Influential People’

AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza and World Bank President Ajay Banga were among those named in the TIME100 ‘Most Influential People’ list, 2024, it was revealed on Wednesday. Unlike in 2023, when Sherry Rehman made it to the list, no Pakistani featured this year.

Bhatt was included for her “ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity”, as noted by director/producer Tom Harper.

She was also included for her work as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Palestinian photographer Azaiza, who burst onto the scene as one of the citizen journalists providing to the minute updates about the Israeli aggression in the Gaza strip, now boasts over 18 million followers on Instagram.

He was included to the list for acting as the “world’s eyes and ears”, documenting displaced families, women mourning loved ones, and those trapped under the rubble.

“His images offered a glimpse into Gaza that few in the international press – which has been all but barred from accessing the Strip – could rival,” added the TIME report.

He also did this at great risk to his life – at least 95 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with many more arrested or injured, added TIME.

Musician Dua Lipa revealed as the first cover star of TIME 100 2024

Banga was included to the list for “pioneering innovative financial tools to reimagining partnerships across the multilateral development banks and with the private sector,” as written by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

He is also credited to tackling global poverty that is further threatened by the crippling effects of climate change.

Other notable personalities who made the list this year included actor Dev Patel, singer Kylie Minogue and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and billionaire Mark Cuban.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also made the list where in his dual role as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, he has “ridden point on turbulent negotiations that so far have produced a weeklong cease-fire and the release of more than 100 hostages”.

“Balancing acts are a court tradition,” added TIME, citing how Qatar is also home to a massive U.S. air base and a Taliban office.

TIME100: Sherry Rehman, Shah Rukh Khan among ‘most influential people of 2023’

