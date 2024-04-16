AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen says it’s important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 10:31pm

WASHINGTON: The U.S. and its Group of Seven (G7) allies are continuing to explore a range of possibilities to unlock the value of nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

Yellen said the United States and the G7 were absolutely committed to Ukraine’s support, and she urged Congress to approve urgently needed military and budgetary support.

“This is a humanitarian and moral imperative, and also an economic war, given the war’s significant negative impact on economies around the world,” Yellen said in a news conference on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

Yellen said she feared Russia could be emboldened by the domestic debate in the U.S. and elsewhere over continued aid to Ukraine.

“I do fear that Russia is beginning to see signs that the U.S. and our allies are tiring, or finding it more difficult to find ways to support Ukraine, and that gives them hope that they can outlast us and wait for our resolve to crumble,” she said.

Russia says EU frozen assets plan is theft, will lead to decades of lawsuits

But Ukraine needs ongoing streams of support, and that was driving the quest to monetize the frozen Russian assets, she added.

Yellen said she had engaged in many conversations about the issue and it would be discussed at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Wednesday.

She said a series of possibilities were under discussion, from seizing assets outright to using them as collateral, noting that Washington was “very supportive” of moves by the European Union to segregate the interest income from the immobilized assets.

A senior Treasury official said no options had been taken off the table but noted that Ukraine also wouldn’t have the capacity to absorb the full amount at once, even if all the frozen assets were seized.

Yellen said Western officials were evaluating the risks involved in any such move, including Russian threats of retaliation, but expressed confidence they could be mitigated.

Discussions would continue this week, the Treasury official said, but no major milestones were expected. The official declined to say which option was more likely, noting that the ultimate decision would be made by G7 leaders.

The official noted that past actions - including the freezing of the assets in the first place - had also appeared unlikely in the months before they were implemented.

World Bank IMF Janet Yellen G7 Russian assets aid to Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Yellen says it’s important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine

Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Saudi FM confident Pakistan visit will deliver ‘significant benefits’ for two countries

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

Govt pins increase in prices of petroleum products to global hike in rates

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Read more stories