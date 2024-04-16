Mushtaq Ahmed joins Bangladesh as spin bowling coach for T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has roped in former Pakistan leg-spinner and 1992 World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed as their spin-bowling coach for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“He will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA,” the BCB said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Mushtaq, who has previously served England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-2019), and Pakistan (2020-2022) in the same capacity, said he was honoured to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team ahead of the mega event.

“I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around,” he said.

“They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent,” he said.

Mushtaq said he would attempt to instil that belief into them and was very excited at the opportunity to work with them.

During his six-year association with the ECB, England won the T20 World Cup, and multiple Ashes series and ascended to the top of the ICC Team Rankings in all three formats.

At the franchise level, he has worked with Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Surrey.