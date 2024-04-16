AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mushtaq Ahmed joins Bangladesh as spin bowling coach for T20 World Cup

BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 10:01pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has roped in former Pakistan leg-spinner and 1992 World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed as their spin-bowling coach for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“He will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA,” the BCB said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Mushtaq, who has previously served England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-2019), and Pakistan (2020-2022) in the same capacity, said he was honoured to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team ahead of the mega event.

“I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around,” he said.

“They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent,” he said.

Mushtaq said he would attempt to instil that belief into them and was very excited at the opportunity to work with them.

During his six-year association with the ECB, England won the T20 World Cup, and multiple Ashes series and ascended to the top of the ICC Team Rankings in all three formats.

At the franchise level, he has worked with Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Surrey.

Bangladesh Mushtaq Ahmed ICC T20 World Cup BCB ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 spin bowling coach

Comments

200 characters

Mushtaq Ahmed joins Bangladesh as spin bowling coach for T20 World Cup

Army reaffirms commitment to support govt achieve sustainable socioeconomic growth

PM Shehbaz stresses need to fast-track first phase of Saudi investments

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Saudi FM confident Pakistan visit will deliver ‘significant benefits’ for two countries

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

Govt pins increase in prices of petroleum products to global hike in rates

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Read more stories