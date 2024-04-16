AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Nadal makes comeback from injury at Barcelona Open

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 09:25pm

BARCELONA: Tennis great Rafael Nadal made his comeback from injury at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday, starting his first round match against Flavio Cobolli.

The injury-plagued 22-time Grand Slam winner, 37, had not played on the ATP Tour since January at the Brisbane International, when he felt a hip problem flare up.

Clay court king Nadal, who withdrew from the Australian Open, Doha and Indian Wells, also missed virtually all of the 2023 season injured.

Rafa Nadal still the ultimate test on clay, says Tsitsipas

Nadal’s return a few weeks ahead of the French Open raises hopes the Spaniard will be able to compete in Paris, where he is a record 14-time winner.

His clash with Cobolli on Catalan clay is his first on the surface since his 2022 victory at Roland Garros.

Playing on the centre court named in his honour, Nadal said Monday that making his return in Barcelona was a “gift” and that he wanted to enjoy what he expects will be his final year as a professional.

“On a personal level it is a gift for me to be in Barcelona,” said Nadal.

“I’m taking this as my last year and I want to enjoy every moment.”

Later Nadal said he had not set a date for the end of his career.

“We’ll keep going forward until I have the feeling that it’s not worth it,” Nadal added.

“I’m not putting a deadline on that, but as I’ve said, in the end life marks your path for you.”

