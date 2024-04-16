PTI calls for Faizabad sit-in commission report to be made public

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday called for the Faizabad sit-in commission report to be made public after it absolved former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed of wrongdoing.

The commission, comprising of former officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Dr Akhtar Ali Shah, senior PAS official Khushhal Khan and former inspector general Tahir Alam, finalised a 243-page report and submitted it to the Supreme Court as well as the government today.

It included statements made in person or writing by former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Fawad Asadullah, Hameed, former IB chief Aftab Sultan, former Punjab IG Arif Nawaz and former Rangers DG Lt Gen (R) Naveed Azhar Hayat.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI’s Secretary-General Omar Ayub said the findings of the commission should be made public.

Commenting on the Bahawalnagar incident, Ayub also took a swipe at the Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar, saying, “The Punjab IG failed to protect his own police.”

He slammed the government for increasing the petrol price for the second time in 16 days and said the incumbent government was non-serious about reducing inflation and providing relief to the masses.

“People should get ready, as the price of gasoline will be increased again after 15 days,” he said.