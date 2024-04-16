AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
Bushra Ansari introduces partner Iqbal Hussain, talks societal concerns, pressure

Published April 16, 2024
Pakistan actor Bushra Ansari took to her YouTube channel on Monday, looking to address “questions and concerns” about her partner Iqbal Hussain and their relationship.

In a video, Ansari, who said she faced questions on why she has chosen to be alone and whether she has a companion, began by introducing Hussain.

“Today, I will make you meet someone about whom you have many questions.”

The couple joked about they have been tight-lipped about their relationship, and that they have especially sat together to discuss why it is not taboo to marry a woman older than oneself.

The duo also explained how they met, with Hussain sharing how, while shooting for ‘Seeta Bagri’, he suggested to Ansari that they both lived alone and should tie the knot.

Ansari responded that she harbored concerns regarding societal and familial reactions to their union.

The couple went on to credit their friends and family for encouraging them to be together.

The pair especially credited veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari for his support.

Ansari also iterated how she was “happy with her life” and not looking to get into another marriage when she met Hussain, especially after a lengthy first marriage.

However, she needed convincing to come around to the idea, she stated, adding how “families should not create issues,” should they decide to and that women should be afforded the same opportunities as men as “women are human too”.

Bushra Ansari

