AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,105 Increased By 47 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Salman Rushdie releases memoir ‘Knife’, recalls stabbing incident

Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 04:32pm
British-US author Salman Rushdie arrives to address a press conference at The Frankfurt Book Fair. Photo: AFP
British-US author Salman Rushdie arrives to address a press conference at The Frankfurt Book Fair. Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: British-American author Salman Rushdie recounted the near-fatal stabbing at a public event in 2022 that left him blind in one eye and his journey to healing in his new memoir ‘Knife,’ which hits stores Tuesday.

The Indian-born author, a naturalised American based in New York, has faced death threats since his 1988 novel ‘The Satanic Verses’ was declared blasphemous by Iran’s supreme leader, making Rushdie a global symbol of free speech.

But after years remaining unscathed, a knife-wielding assailant jumped on stage at an arts gathering in rural New York state and stabbed Rushdie multiple times in the neck and abdomen. He ultimately lost his right eye.

British-US author Salman Rushdie’s new book ‘Knife’ is pictured in a bookstore in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP
British-US author Salman Rushdie’s new book ‘Knife’ is pictured in a bookstore in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

Rushdie says ‘very difficult’ to write after stabbing

“Why didn’t I fight? Why didn’t I run? I just stood there like a pinata and let him smash me,” Rushdie writes, according to book excerpts released by The Guardian newspaper.

“It didn’t feel dramatic, or particularly awful. It just felt probable… matter-of-fact.”

Tehran denied any link with the attacker – but said only Rushdie, now 76 years old, was to blame for the incident. The suspect, then 24, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

In an interview with the New York Post, the alleged attacker, whose parents emigrated to the United States from Lebanon, said he had only read two pages of ‘The Satanic Verses’ but believed Rushdie had “attacked Islam.”

Rushdie releases new novel, six months after knife attack

‘It’s a dream’

Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of free speech advocacy group PEN America, said that “since that dreadful day… we have awaited the story of how Salman’s would-be assassins finally caught up with him.”

“A master storyteller, Salman has held this narrative close until now, leaving us to marvel from a distance at his courage and resilience,” she said.

In an interview with CBS program ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of the release of ‘Knife,’ Rushdie recounted he had dreamed two days before the attack of being stabbed in an amphitheater – and considered not attending the event.

Novelist Salman Rushdie’s memoir on 2022 stabbing to be published next year

“And then I thought, ‘Don’t be silly. It’s a dream,’” he said.

He also writes in the book that he was due to be paid “generously” for the event – money he planned to use for home repairs.

Rushdie had been invited to talk about protecting writers whose lives have been threatened – an irony not lost on him.

“It just turned out not to be a safe space for me,” he told the interviewer.

In the book, Rushdie says he has experienced nightmares in the wake of the attack, according to The Guardian.

‘Lightness’

Rushdie, who was born in Mumbai but moved to England as a boy, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ (1981), which won Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But ‘The Satanic Verses’ brought him far greater, mostly unwelcome, attention.

The atheist author, whose parents were non-practicing Muslims, was forced to go underground.

He was granted police protection in Britain, following the murder or attempted murder of his translators and publishers, and moved repeatedly while in hiding.

Rushdie only began to emerge from his life on the run in the late 1990s after Iran said it would not support his assassination.

He became a fixture on the international party circuit, even appearing in films such as ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and US television sitcom ‘Seinfeld.’

The author has been married five times and has two children.

Since the attack, he also released a novel, ‘Victory City’ (2023).

He has revisited the Chautauqua Institution, where the near-fatal event was held, writing in the book that the trip was cathartic.

“As we stood there in the stillness, I realized that a burden had lifted from me somehow, and the best word I could find for what I was feeling was lightness,” Rushdie wrote.

Salman Rushdie The Satanic Verses Booker Prize

Comments

200 characters

Salman Rushdie releases memoir ‘Knife’, recalls stabbing incident

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Faizabad sit-in: commission clears Faiz Hameed

Oil slips as concern eases about Middle East supply risk

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Read more stories