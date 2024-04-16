AIRLINK 67.76 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.91%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.53%)
MLCF 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.14%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PIAA 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PPL 115.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
PTC 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
SEARL 60.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SNGP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.85%)
SSGC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.67%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,359 Increased By 34.5 (0.47%)
BR30 24,326 Increased By 268.2 (1.11%)
KSE100 70,836 Increased By 291.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 23,318 Increased By 126.6 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment rises as wage growth eases

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 01:33pm

LONDON: British unemployment has risen as wage growth has eased, official data showed Tuesday, leaving the door open for an interest rate cut according to analysts.

The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in the three months to the end of February, up from 3.9 percent in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

“We are now seeing tentative signs that the jobs market is beginning to cool,” said Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics.

FTSE 100 hits 3-week high as cool labour data fuels rate-cut bets

The ONS added that average regular pay growth, excluding bonuses, dipped to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent.

However, taking into account Britain’s annual inflation rate during the period, real wages rose by only 2.1 percent.

“Easing pressure in the labour market keeps the Bank of England on track for a summer rate cut,” commented Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

“The slight easing in regular pay growth will bring some comfort for the BoE which has relied on the pay data as a key gauge of domestic inflationary pressure.

“Moreover, the rise in unemployment rate paints a picture of a less tight labour market.”

The Bank of England in March held its key interest rate at a 16-year high of 5.25 percent, as overall UK inflation remains stubbornly above its 2.0-percent target.

Inflation fell to a near two-and-a-half-year low of 3.4 percent in February, easing the nation’s cost-of-living crisis.

Bank of England UK unemployment British unemployment

Comments

200 characters

UK unemployment rises as wage growth eases

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories