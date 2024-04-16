AIRLINK 67.76 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.91%)
Ritchie’s tale of ungentlemanly warfare aims to be fun

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 01:32pm
LONDON: With his latest movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, which is inspired by a real World War Two mission, director Guy Ritchie aims to shine a light on a historically significant event yet still make it fun.

The movie is a fictional retelling of Operation Postmaster, a 1941-42 raid on German and Italian ships off the coast of West Africa, carried out by a commando unit formed by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Special Operations Executive, a group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

Based on a novel by Damien Lewis and declassified files from the British War Department, the film sees Major Gus March-Phillipps, played by Henry Cavill, leading his team of misfits to fight the Nazis with what are deemed “ungentlemanly” war tactics.

David Beckham on carpet with Guy Ritchie at premiere of ‘The Gentlemen’

“In typical Guy Ritchie style, it’s a slightly hyperbolic example of this story,” Cavill said in an interview.

“So, this is the amped up, rather more exciting version of the story, which still represents these characters for what they were, which is incredibly brave and heroic individuals,” the 40-year-old British actor said.

“What we wanted was fun,” said Ritchie. “I make movies for me as much as I make them for anyone else. And if I’m not entertained, then I suspect other people won’t be entertained. So that was my principal task.”

Ritchie, who co-wrote the screenplay, said the operation “changed the face of how wars are fought thereafter”.

“The reason that you have the Navy Seals and the SAS and so on is really, the genesis of all of that was from this mission. And in no small part, I suppose, it’s the genesis of the whole Bond principle,” said Ritchie.

“Ian Fleming was always pressing the character I play, Gubbins, to tell this story. And because of the Official Secrets Act, Gubbins couldn’t do it. So, Fleming decided then I’m going to tell these stories through James Bond. So, we’re really witnessing the birth of Bond through this story,” said Cary Elwes, who plays Brigadier Gubbins, ‘M’.

Speculation over who will take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig in the film franchise has run rife recently. Both Cavill and Golding have appeared on lists of potential successors.

“Whatever happens, I’m looking for, as a fan of Bond and that entire franchise, if we get more movies, it’s a win for everybody. That’s all we want,” said Golding.

The movie was shot in Turkey and in between filming, Ritchie organised outings and barbecues for the cast and crew, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer said.

“It’s like going to summer camp, working with Guy,” said Bruckheimer. “Guy will cook for you, he’s a great chef,” Elwes said.

“Yeah, he just is a gatherer. He loves to gather people,” added actress Eiza Gonzalez, who plays agent Marjorie Stewart, also crediting Ritchie for letting her showcase her singing skills in the movie.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is out in cinemas globally from April 19.

