AIRLINK 67.76 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.91%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.53%)
MLCF 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.14%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
PIAA 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PPL 115.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
PTC 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
SEARL 60.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SNGP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.85%)
SSGC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.67%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,359 Increased By 34.5 (0.47%)
BR30 24,326 Increased By 268.2 (1.11%)
KSE100 70,836 Increased By 291.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 23,318 Increased By 126.6 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two arrested for firing at Bollywood superstar’s home

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 01:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Two members of a notorious criminal gang were arrested by Indian police Tuesday for firing at the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in retaliation for the superstar’s killing of two antelopes.

The Bishnoi gang, accused of several murders and extortion rackets, hails from a wider desert-based religious sect that considers the species to be the reincarnation of their guru.

Khan, 58, has been in the crosshairs of the group since 1998 for shooting two blackbucks on a recreational hunting trip.

The gang’s jailed leader Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Khan with assassination in the past.

Two men on a motorbike shot at Khan’s first-floor apartment during the early hours of Sunday in the upscale Mumbai neighbourhood of Bandra, also firing several rounds in the air before fleeing.

Khan, who is always guarded by armed policemen owing to threats to his life, was home when the gunshots were fired.

The two men aged 24 and 21 were arrested Tuesday in the western state of Gujarat, police told AFP.

‘Tiger 3’ trailer crosses 10mn views just hours after its release

“We were able to locate the two accused near a temple,” Kutch district police officer Mahendra Bagaria said.

“One of our teams reached the temple and nabbed the accused.”

Members of the Bishnoi community pursued a criminal case against Khan for the blackbuck shooting for 20 years.

Khan was sentenced to five years in jail by a local court for violating the Wildlife Protection Act in 2018.

But the penalty was suspended on appeal just days after Khan was sent to prison, prompting Lawrence Bishnoi to warn soon afterwards that his gang would take the law into their own hands.

The gang leader has been accused of orchestrating several murders including the killing of popular Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

Khan has starred in nearly 150 films and television shows since his first hit in the 1980s, and remains one of Bollywood’s most bankable figures.

But his personal life has long been dogged by controversy.

In 2002 he allegedly ran over five people sleeping on the sidewalk in an upmarket Mumbai neighbourhood, killing one, in a late-night hit-and-run.

He was cleared, but authorities challenged his acquittal in 2016 and the case is still ongoing.

Bollywood Salman Khan Sidhu Moose Wala Lawrence Bishnoi

Comments

200 characters

Two arrested for firing at Bollywood superstar’s home

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories