AIRLINK 67.67 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.77%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
FCCL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
FFL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PIAA 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PRL 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SNGP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.85%)
SSGC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TRG 69.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.29%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,352 Increased By 27.5 (0.38%)
BR30 24,302 Increased By 244.8 (1.02%)
KSE100 70,814 Increased By 269.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,307 Increased By 115.7 (0.5%)
Hong Kong shares begin with more losses

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:53pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day’s losses Tuesday as traders grow increasingly worried about the Middle East crisis, while they are also awaiting the release of Chinese economic growth data.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.40 percent, or 232.77 points, to 16,367.69.

Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 13.83 points to 3,043.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.77 percent, or 13.14 points to 1,689.53.

