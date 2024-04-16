Hong Kong shares begin with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day’s losses Tuesday as traders grow increasingly worried about the Middle East crisis, while they are also awaiting the release of Chinese economic growth data.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.40 percent, or 232.77 points, to 16,367.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.45 percent, or 13.83 points to 3,043.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.77 percent, or 13.14 points to 1,689.53.