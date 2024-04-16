AIRLINK 67.67 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.77%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
FCCL 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
FFL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PIAA 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
PRL 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
PTC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
SEARL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SNGP 67.01 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.85%)
SSGC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TRG 69.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.29%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,353 Increased By 28.5 (0.39%)
BR30 24,307 Increased By 249.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 70,800 Increased By 255.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,298 Increased By 106.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat rises but strong dollar, Russian exports limit gains

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:20pm

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday despite a strengthening dollar and huge exports of cheap grain from Russia that are keeping prices near their lowest since 2020. Corn and soybean futures also edged higher but were close to 4-year lows.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures for May delivery were up 0.6% at $5.55-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT after falling as low as $5.24 last month.

CBOT soybeans was up 0.2% at $11.60-3/4 a bushel and corn climbed 0.1% to $4.31-3/4 a bushel.

The dollar rose to its strongest since Nov. 2 against a basket of currencies, making US farm goods costlier for buyers with other currencies and potentially damaging demand.

Consultants Sovecon estimated that Russia would export 4.2-4.6 million metric tons of wheat in April, compared with a record-high 4.4 million tons a year ago.

Russia shipped around 4.9 million tons in March, the most for any March on record.

“For most of 2024, we expect global grains and oilseed markets to be oversupplied and prices subdued,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenksi said in a research report.

“The continuous pressure of Russian wheat exports onto world markets, Brazil’s large exports of corn and soy and the upcoming European and north American winter crop harvests (wheat and barley) are expected to continue weighing on markets,” he said, predicting that low farm profits would eventually reduce supply and lift prices.

Chicago wheat futures down

Speculative investors are betting on further price falls for all three crops but their large net short position leaves the markets vulnerable to bouts of short covering that push prices up.

A US Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly crop progress report rated 55% of the US winter wheat crop as being in good-to-excellent condition, down 1% from last week but still the highest for this time of year since 2020.

The relatively strong wheat ratings underscore a shift in global grain supplies to surplus after shortages in recent years.

In soybeans, prolonged rainfall in Argentina’s farming heartland fuelled fears of delays to the ongoing harvest that could cause production losses, the Rosario grains exchange said.

US soy crushers processed a record quantity of soybeans in March, although the daily crush pace slowed slightly from a record high in February, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Wheat rises but strong dollar, Russian exports limit gains

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories