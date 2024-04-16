AIRLINK 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (5.12%)
BOP 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.5%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFBL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.99%)
FFL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.61 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (5.05%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.22%)
MLCF 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.87%)
PAEL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.06%)
PIAA 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
SEARL 60.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
SNGP 67.19 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (3.13%)
SSGC 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.82%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,365 Increased By 40.1 (0.55%)
BR30 24,366 Increased By 308 (1.28%)
KSE100 70,869 Increased By 324.4 (0.46%)
KSE30 23,323 Increased By 132.3 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Baidu says AI chatbot ‘Ernie Bot’ has attracted 200 million users

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: China’s Baidu said on Tuesday its artificial intelligence chatbot “Ernie Bot” has garnered more than 200 million users as it seeks to remain China’s most popular ChatGPT-like chatbot amid increasingly fierce competition.

The number of users has roughly doubled since the company’s last update in December.

The chatbot was released to the public eight months ago. Baidu CEO Robin Li also said Ernie Bot’s application programming interface (API) is being used 200 million times everyday, meaning the chatbot was requested by its user to conduct tasks that many times a day.

The number of enterprise clients for the chatbot reached 85,000, Li said at a conference in Shenzhen.

In February, he told analysts Baidu was starting to generate revenue from Ernie, and in the fourth quarter the company had earned several hundred million yuan using AI to improve its ad services and help other companies build their own models.

Last March, Ernie Bot was the first locally developed ChatGPT-like chatbot to be announced in China, but it only won approval for public release in August, one of the first eight AI chatbots that Beijing approved.

Unlike many other countries, China requires companies to obtain approval before rolling out generative AI services. Recent data shows that rival domestic AI services, particularly the “Kimi” chatbot from a 12-month-old, Alibaba-backed start-up named Moonshot AI, are quickly catching up with Ernie Bot.

Baidu scraps $3.6bn deal for JOYY’s China live-streaming unit

Ernie Bot was visited a total of 14.9 million times across its app and website last month, while Kimi had a total of 12.6 million visits in the same month, data from AIcpb.com, a site that tracks user visits to online AI services, showed.

And Kimi was growing much faster, with visits jumping 321.6% in March from February, while the number of visits to Ernie Bot grew more than 48%, the data showed. Globally, Chinese generative AI services still lag far behind their Western counterparts.

According to AIcpb.com, OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the world’s most popular generative AI service, with total traffic growing 9% to reach 1.86 billion views last month.

In recent months, China has accelerated approvals for AI services after highlighting AI as a key area in tech where China will have to compete with the US Last week, state media reported 117 large AI models have received approvals so far.

Baidu chatbot

Comments

200 characters

Baidu says AI chatbot ‘Ernie Bot’ has attracted 200 million users

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories