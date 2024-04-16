AIRLINK 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.97%)
Technology

Microsoft to invest $1.5bn in Emirati AI firm G42, New York Times reports

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 11:56am

Microsoft plans to invest $1.5 billion in G42, an artificial intelligence firm in the United Arab Emirates, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

G42 had divested its investments in China and began the lengthy task of pulling out Chinese hardware amid US concerns over its relationship with Chinese businesses.

Under the partnership, G42 will use Microsoft’s cloud services and accede to a security arrangement negotiated in detailed conversations with the US government, the newspaper said.

G42 will also be able to sell Microsoft services that use powerful AI chips, the report added.

The agreement places a series of protections on the AI products shared with G42 and includes an agreement to strip Chinese gear out of the Emirati firm’s operations, among other steps, the NYT said.

OpenAI CEO says ‘optimistic’ on global AI coordination

Microsoft President Brad Smith, who will take a seat on G42’s board, was quoted by the paper as saying “the US is quite naturally concerned that the most important technology is guarded by a trusted US company”.

Microsoft and G42 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft AI firm Microsoft President Brad Smith

