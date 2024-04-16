AIRLINK 67.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.32%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FFBL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.15%)
HUBC 131.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.14%)
MLCF 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
OGDC 135.83 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.48%)
PAEL 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
PIAA 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PPL 115.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
PRL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
PTC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
SEARL 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
SNGP 67.14 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
TRG 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.16%)
UNITY 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,371 Increased By 46 (0.63%)
BR30 24,361 Increased By 303.9 (1.26%)
KSE100 70,915 Increased By 370.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 23,336 Increased By 145 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s March coal output slumps on high stockpiles, lower demand

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 11:04am

BEIJING: China’s coal output fell 4.2% in March, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, as miners cut back production on lower demand from power generators and ample inventories of the fuel limited stockpiling.

China produced 399.33 million metric tons of coal last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That brought output in the first quarter of the year to 1.11 billion tons, down 4.1% compared with the same period last year.

Domestic coal prices fell in March on oversupply and weak demand from marginal consumers in the steel and cement sectors as property development lags in China.

Consumption from coal-fired power plants was also lower last month amid more moderate temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere spring and a lack of cooling demand, analysts and traders said.

A string of deadly accidents forced mines in China’s top coal producing province of Shanxi to halt operations earlier in the first quarter, impacting output.

Lower output in the first quarter is “largely because of safety inspections and poor demand,” said Feng Dongbin, an analyst at Fenwei, a consultancy.

Feng also pointed to relatively higher inventories as a factor in miners cutting back their output. “When stockpiles reach a certain level, they can’t absorb the overproduction anymore, and we’ve now reached that stage,” he said.

Still, China’s daily output recovered in March compared with the beginning of the year.

Production last month was 13.3 million tons per day, up from 11.8 million tons per day during the first two months of the year.

The production of coke used in steelmaking fell 6.0% in March to 39.37 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 119.89 million tonnes, down 0.5%, the NBS data showed.

China Jan-Feb coal imports rise 23% y/y to highest level for the period

Chinese coal output may continue to decline as Shanxi province officials said in a work plan last week that it plans to cut full-year output by about 4% from 2023.

That would be the first production cut in seven years for the traditional coal-producing region, which has already mined out much of its high quality reserves, spurring production to shift westward.

However, averaged out against expected production increases by some other provinces, China’s total output will be about 1% higher in 2024, industry group the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association has forecast.

While thermal coal output will rise this year, production of coking coal for steel is likely to fall because Shanxi is a major hub for mining this grade of coal, Fenwei’s Feng said, driving higher imports of Mongolian coking coal in 2024.

China coal

Comments

200 characters

China’s March coal output slumps on high stockpiles, lower demand

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on solid China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories