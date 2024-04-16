BR launches www.urdu.brecorder.com

BR100 7,325 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan

Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 09:08am

Business Recorder on Monday launched www.urdu.brecorder.com, the Urdu version of its website www.brecorder.com. Through this new digital platform, the newspaper seeks to open doors to a broader audience at home and abroad and provide its valued readers news, analyses and comments on economics and finance in Urdu language.

As Pakistan continues to navigate tricky economic road conditions, Business Recorder is of the view that its valued readers need to stay better informed and rely only on highly reliable and trustworthy news sources. In pursuing this objective, the newspaper will always strive to remain as the go-to source for its readers.

