Bishop and priest wounded in stabbing in Sydney church

SYDNEY: At least four people including a bishop were wounded in a knife attack during a service at a church in a suburb of Sydney on Monday, police and witnesses said, triggering clashes between angry residents and police.

It was the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the Bondi area.

Officers arrested a man and took him to an undisclosed location following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of Sydney’s central business district.

A large crowd quickly gathered outside the church after the attack, throwing rocks at police and demanding they bring out the perpetrator, according to two witnesses.

Police fired pepper spray as they pushed back people onto nearby streets, according to a Reuters journalist. More than 100 police officers were ultimately called in to deal with the unrest, and two were taken to hospital with injuries.

Monday’s attack happened during a service at an Assyrian church called Christ The Good Shepherd Church.

Videos of the incident circulating online showed the bishop of the church, Mar Mari Emmanuel, standing at the altar of the church and speaking to worshippers as another man wearing a black jumper walks towards him and attacks him.

Horrified members of the congregation scream as the man stabs the priest several time in the chest, the videos show.

The church streamed the sermons live on its social media page. The motive of the attack is unknown.

The church said in a Facebook post that Emmanuel and a priest, Father Isaac Royel, were among the injured.

“We ask for your prayers at this time. It is the Bishop’s and Father’s wishes that you also pray for the perpetrator,” the post said.

The wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by paramedics, police said.