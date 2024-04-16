24th edition of ITCN Asia begins from 18th

LAHORE: The 24th edition of ITCN Asia, Pakistan's largest IT and telecom expo and conference, will be held between April 18 and 20 at the Expo Center in Lahore.

State Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Khawaja will be the chief guest and Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation, will be the global guest of honour at the inauguration of the three-day trade fair. A delegation of international investors from 12 countries with an investment fund of US $500 million has scheduled its visit to this event.

The event will host over 700 booths, including leading global and Pakistani tech giants Microsoft, Inbox, Redhat, TP-Link, Lenovo, HP, Netsol, Abacus and Dell. More than 250 international speakers will share insights in over 20 knowledge sessions, including the AI Summit, Global Security Symposium, Gaming Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Investor Summit, Digital Health, Proptech, Freelancer Summit and Made in Pakistan Roundtable.

The event will be supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Pakistan IT Industry Association.

Commenting on the expo, ITCN Asia Event Director Umair Nizam said that the IT, telecom and associated industries were entering a unique promising era in Pakistan after embracing technological trends and modern applications in every aspect of life. “On the direction of the SIFC the Pakistani tech ecosystem is entering new markets in the Gulf region while solidifying its existing western markets,” he added. According to him, the ITCN Asia will maintain its tradition of serving all its stakeholders in the tech ecosystem, including policymakers, foreign investors, global tech giants, telecom operators and consumers, providing them exciting opportunities to explore the latest trends per their interests and requirements.

