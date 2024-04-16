Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-16

Lahore Police’s crackdown: 6,551 POs, 10,409 court absconders & 2,276 habitual offenders held

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

LAHORE: Lahore Police have arrested 6,551 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in various criminal activities, including 10,409 court absconders and 2,276 habitual offenders.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that in Cantt Division, 1,380 POs, 1,632 court absconders, and 368 habitual offenders had been apprehended. “In Civil Lines Division, 536 POs, 1,212 court absconders, and 135 habitual offenders were caught. Similarly, in City Division, 1,423 POs, 2,445 court absconders, and 878 habitual offenders are under custody. In Iqbal Town Division, 842 POs, 1,576 court absconders, and 365 habitual offenders have been arrested. During this period, in Sadar Division, 1,232 POs, 1,776 court absconders, and 354 habitual offenders were brought to justice, while in Model Town Division, 1,138 POs, 1,768 court absconders, and 176 habitual offenders were taken into custody.”

Bilal Siddique Kamyana underlined that modern technology was being utilised for crime prevention and better service delivery. Alongside this, operations are under way to apprehend suspects and anti-social elements through various applications including Smart Eye, Hotel Eye, and Tenancy Record, among others, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore police

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Police’s crackdown: 6,551 POs, 10,409 court absconders & 2,276 habitual offenders held

KE’s TDS arrears: MoF asks PD to provide year-wise details

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

WB quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

‘Defunct’ SME Bank: ECC approves over Rs4.11bn to clear employees’ dues

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Major crops at risk: Significant challenges may hit agri growth target

Read more stories