Lahore Police’s crackdown: 6,551 POs, 10,409 court absconders & 2,276 habitual offenders held

LAHORE: Lahore Police have arrested 6,551 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in various criminal activities, including 10,409 court absconders and 2,276 habitual offenders.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that in Cantt Division, 1,380 POs, 1,632 court absconders, and 368 habitual offenders had been apprehended. “In Civil Lines Division, 536 POs, 1,212 court absconders, and 135 habitual offenders were caught. Similarly, in City Division, 1,423 POs, 2,445 court absconders, and 878 habitual offenders are under custody. In Iqbal Town Division, 842 POs, 1,576 court absconders, and 365 habitual offenders have been arrested. During this period, in Sadar Division, 1,232 POs, 1,776 court absconders, and 354 habitual offenders were brought to justice, while in Model Town Division, 1,138 POs, 1,768 court absconders, and 176 habitual offenders were taken into custody.”

Bilal Siddique Kamyana underlined that modern technology was being utilised for crime prevention and better service delivery. Alongside this, operations are under way to apprehend suspects and anti-social elements through various applications including Smart Eye, Hotel Eye, and Tenancy Record, among others, he concluded.

