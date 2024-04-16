Overcharging by transporters: NHMP returns over Rs3.9m to passengers during Eid

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr and returned more than Rs 3.9 million to the passengers and fined 6,935 public service vehicles for overcharging and overloading.

The NHMP spokesperson said that under the directions of Inspector General NHMP Salman Chaudhry, officers took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid and returned more than Rs 3.9 million to the passengers of public service vehicles that were overcharged during Eid days.

Additionally, 6,935 public service vehicles were fined on overcharging and overloading. More than Rs 11 million fine was imposed against these violations.

Furthermore, the NHMP ensured the safe and comfortable travel of commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The timely and quick action of the Motorway Police was highly appreciated. Inspector General Chaudhry reiterated that the safety of passengers travelling on National Highways across Pakistan remains the NHMP’s prime responsibility. In this regard, additional officers and special squads were deployed at various points to deal with any untoward situation. Along with this, officers at all the main toll plazas took steps to resolve the complaints of passengers in a timely manner.

