Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-16

Overcharging by transporters: NHMP returns over Rs3.9m to passengers during Eid

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr and returned more than Rs 3.9 million to the passengers and fined 6,935 public service vehicles for overcharging and overloading.

The NHMP spokesperson said that under the directions of Inspector General NHMP Salman Chaudhry, officers took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid and returned more than Rs 3.9 million to the passengers of public service vehicles that were overcharged during Eid days.

Additionally, 6,935 public service vehicles were fined on overcharging and overloading. More than Rs 11 million fine was imposed against these violations.

Furthermore, the NHMP ensured the safe and comfortable travel of commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The timely and quick action of the Motorway Police was highly appreciated. Inspector General Chaudhry reiterated that the safety of passengers travelling on National Highways across Pakistan remains the NHMP’s prime responsibility. In this regard, additional officers and special squads were deployed at various points to deal with any untoward situation. Along with this, officers at all the main toll plazas took steps to resolve the complaints of passengers in a timely manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NHMP Eid ul Fitr Salman Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

Overcharging by transporters: NHMP returns over Rs3.9m to passengers during Eid

KE’s TDS arrears: MoF asks PD to provide year-wise details

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

WB quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

‘Defunct’ SME Bank: ECC approves over Rs4.11bn to clear employees’ dues

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Major crops at risk: Significant challenges may hit agri growth target

Read more stories