Minister directs completion of Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology by 30th

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, while chairing a meeting here Monday, directed that the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology should be completed by April 30.

"Labour should work at Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology in three shifts and they will visit soon to review the ongoing progress of the Institute," he said, adding: "All concerned officers should work on fast track. There is no dearth of funds from the Department of Health regarding Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology and Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. An inquiry will be conducted into the delay in the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology project." He said that the ongoing health projects in Sahiwal, Wazirabad and Gujranwala should be completed on time.

During the meeting, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the establishment of Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology, transfer of DHQ to Teaching Hospital, increase of 100 to 200 beds in Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, one Lab, Gujranwala Teaching Hospital revamping, nursing schools, colleges, hostels and new general hospital were reviewed in detail.

