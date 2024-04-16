Senator Ejaz’s plea: LHC summons fresh report within a week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the reply of the Punjab government to the petition of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and summoned a fresh report within a week.

The court also directed a law officer to submit the gazette notification of the jail trial along with the report.

The court also instructed the law officer to clarify whether the jail trial was approved for just one or all cases of the May 9 riots.

The senator Ejaz through his counsel contended that the provincial government with ulterior motives approved jail trials in the FIRs relating to the May 9 protests only to harass the suspects.

He stated that the jail trial cannot be termed open and fair as the concept of jail trial is against the fundamentals of due process of law.

The counsel stated that the trial court also approved the decision of the government and started the jail trial against the petitioner in attacks on the Corps Commander House and Shadman police station cases.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the decision of the provincial government and the jail trial for being unconstitutional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024