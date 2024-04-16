Death anniversary of SU’s founder VC observed

HYDERABAD: Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has termed the founder VC Allama I.I. Kazi as a committed individual on the eve of his 56th death anniversary, saying tribute is recognizing Kazi's pivotal role in dedicating land in the upscale area of Jamshoro for Sindh University and establishing its campus, forsaking a luxurious life in London.

He hailed Kazi’s enduring contributions to higher education and said such people were born in centuries.

He said this while addressing the faculty members, officers, employees and students gathered at the shrine to commemorate the 56th death anniversary of the founder VC Sindh University by laying floral wreaths and offering Fateha. The VC also laid a floral wreath on the memorial of Allama I.I. Kazi and his better half Elsa Kazi.

Dignitaries including Pro-Vice Chancellor main campus Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko and Deans of various Faculties, heads of administrative and academic departments participated at the ceremony.

Highlighting his immense services to Sindh University's establishment in Jamshoro, VC Dr Kalhoro eulogized Kazi’s teachings on Islam through Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s poetry and his dedication to educating the youth through weekly lectures.

He said that although Allama Kazi was a simple individual, yet he was very strict on principles and discipline, crediting him for bringing higher education to the people and securing initial funding of Rs 50,000 when Sindh University transitioned to Hyderabad from Karachi in early 50’s.

In paying homage to Allama Kazi, Dr Kalhoro acknowledged his principled nature, attributing the existence of Sindh University and its facilities to his visionary efforts.

“Allama I.I. Kazi's legacy will continue to inspire reverence and accolades in the realm of higher education and community service,” he said.

