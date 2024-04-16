Fresh spell of rains likely to begin today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a fresh spell of rains in the country starting today as the countrywide rain-related incidents over the past three days have claimed at least 43 lives and injured scores, authorities said.

Following more rainfall prediction by the PMD, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of landslides and flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) areas with advising travellers and relevant authorities to take necessary precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident.

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries of the world most affected by climate change. Climate-induced rains followed by unprecedented floods killed more than 1,700 people in the country in 2022.

Last week, the PMD warned that a strong westerly wave was likely to enter the country from April 12 that would persist till April 15. According to authorities, at least 14 people were reported dead and dozens of others injured in the past 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Pakistan, taking the death toll to 43 over the last three days.

Punjab, Pakistan’s largest and most populous province, witnessed the highest death toll, with 21 people killed by lightning between Friday and Sunday. People living in open, rural areas are more at risk of being struck by lightning during thunderstorms. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) further said that citizens should take precautionary measures in case of inclement weather.

At least 10 people have been killed and nine injured in Balochistan, including seven struck by lightning, where 25 districts were battered by rain and some areas were flooded.

Schools in the province were ordered shut on Monday and Tuesday, delaying the return of students after Eid al-Fitr holidays. Four people were killed in road accidents linked to flooded roads in Sindh, while the PMD has forecasted more rains in Sindh from 17 April to 19 April with warning of urban flood situation in Karachi and Hyderabad regions.

According to KPK PDMA, at least eight people have died and 10 others have been injured so far due to heavy rains during the last three days. According to the PDMA, a total of 84 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 15 residences were completely damaged and 69 others were partially damaged. Due to heavy rain, loss of life and property was reported in different districts of the province including Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, and Malakand.

According to an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) AJK, at least three people lost their lives when they were swept away in Nallah Jagran district Neelum valley. The district administration has advised the locals as well as tourists to avoid travelling during heavy rains.

According to the latest weather forecast by the PMD, another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 16th April (today) and is likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on 17th April which will extend to upper parts on 18th April and continue to April 22.

In Balochistan rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls expected in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel, and Barkhan from 16th (night) to 19th April (morning).

In KPK, rains-windstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram with occasional gaps from 17th (night) to 21st April. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period in G-B and AJK areas, rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar districts of G-B regions, while in AJK district Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur rainfall with occasional gaps from 18th to 22nd April.

In Punjab and federal capital, rainfalls with thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st April. while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 18th to 20th April.

In Sindh, rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar ShahdadKot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar from 17th (night) to 19th April (morning).

