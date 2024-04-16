Electronic media: PBA thanks PM, Tarar for clearing dues

KARACHI: A statement issued by PBA on Monday thanked the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and his team for clearing the outstanding electronic media dues of Ministry of Information pertaining to the last 2 years.

The statement further stated that had it not been the personal efforts of Tarar these dues, that were owed by the Federal govt since 2022, could not have been paid in such a short period of time. These payments will help PBA members to clear some of their liabilities, which includes prioritizing workers’ salaries. The statement added that PBA hopes that the Federal Information Minister will also put in his best efforts to clear the previous dues dating prior to 2022.

In the statement PBA hoped that the Punjab Government will also fulfill its commitment to clear the overdue electronic media bills of approximately Rs. 3 billion.

The statement further thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Sherjeel Memon for taking a personal interest in clearing a substantial amount of electronic media dues. PBA looks forward to closely working with Sherjeel Memon for the progress and development of Media in the province.

