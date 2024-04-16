Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-16

Electronic media: PBA thanks PM, Tarar for clearing dues

Press Release Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

KARACHI: A statement issued by PBA on Monday thanked the Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and his team for clearing the outstanding electronic media dues of Ministry of Information pertaining to the last 2 years.

The statement further stated that had it not been the personal efforts of Tarar these dues, that were owed by the Federal govt since 2022, could not have been paid in such a short period of time. These payments will help PBA members to clear some of their liabilities, which includes prioritizing workers’ salaries. The statement added that PBA hopes that the Federal Information Minister will also put in his best efforts to clear the previous dues dating prior to 2022.

In the statement PBA hoped that the Punjab Government will also fulfill its commitment to clear the overdue electronic media bills of approximately Rs. 3 billion.

The statement further thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Sherjeel Memon for taking a personal interest in clearing a substantial amount of electronic media dues. PBA looks forward to closely working with Sherjeel Memon for the progress and development of Media in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBA Ataullah Tarar electronic media Mian Shahbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Electronic media: PBA thanks PM, Tarar for clearing dues

KE’s TDS arrears: MoF asks PD to provide year-wise details

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

WB quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

‘Defunct’ SME Bank: ECC approves over Rs4.11bn to clear employees’ dues

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Major crops at risk: Significant challenges may hit agri growth target

Read more stories