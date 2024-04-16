Brecorder Logo
Seized ship: Iran pledges to release Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: Iran has assured Pakistan that it would release Pakistanis onboard a commercial ship with links to Israel which it seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Foreign Office sources said that Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam met with Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and assured that his country would release Pakistanis after confirmation of their nationalities.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had taken up the matter with the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad about two Pakistani nationals who were also onboard the commercial ship when it was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

