Gold prices rise

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2024 03:38am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday sprang back on the local market, following a slight rise in the world bullion value, traders said.

At week open, the gold prices grew by Rs800 and Rs686 to Rs247300 per tola and Rs212020 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value saw a slight gain of $8 to close at $2371 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its trading.

Silver was traded for the unchanged Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with the global value standing at $28.43 per ounce, traders added.

