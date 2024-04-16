Bushra seeks to undergo medical exam at any private hospital of her choice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Monday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a medical examination from either Shaukat Khanum or from any private hospital of her choice.

In her petition moved through Shoaib Shaheen, Bushra Bibi expressed concerns about potential slow poisoning affecting her health and requested the court’s permission for a medical test to be conducted at either Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any private hospital of her choice.

The counsel stated that the petitioner was malafidely removed to the sub-jail Bani Gala for no reason which violated the judge’s verdict of imprisonment at the Adiala Jail.

“However, the sub-jail Bani Gala has become a serious life threat and a basis of mental and physical torture to the petitioner where instances of traces of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) have been found in the petitioner’s food which has caused serious medical issues to the petitioner and the petitioner is fearful for her life,” alleged the petitioner.

Shaheen said that in this regard, the petitioner has filed a writ petition, challenging the petitioner’s confinement in the sub-jail Bani Gala which is still pending adjudication in this court. However, the petitioner’s life is under serious threat because of the traces of HCL (which can be fatal) in her food, provided to her by the sub-jail officials.

The counsel added, “Due to the serious life threat that the petitioner is currently facing due to the slow-poisoning that is being carried out by way of contaminating her food, the petitioner is filing the instant writ petition.”

He also alleged that the petitioner is being poisoned through contamination of her food and she is being subject to mental and physical torture which is becoming a serious threat to her health and life.

The petitioner maintained that the sub-jail is predominantly male-heavy, with only one female associate at her disposal. It is clearly a form of mental harassment. She has voiced this concern, but it has not been given much attention.

She claimed, “The room and ensuite bathroom assigned to her for imprisonment are compromised. They are bugged and have multiple hidden cameras. It is a blatant violation of her privacy, dignity, and honour.”

The petition emphasized the need to ensure fundamental rights as per the Constitution of Pakistan and urged strict adherence to Articles IV, IX, and XIV.

She further alleged that the present government is trying to eliminate the petitioner just for the purpose of pressurizing the petitioner’s husband (Imran Khan) due to political reasons, whereas, the petitioner’s life is required to be secured under Article 9 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to make sure that the life of the petitioner and other fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 are followed in letter and spirit and that the respondents may be restrained from acting in any manner not warranted by law and adhere to the mandate of Articles 4, 9, and 14 of the Constitution.

Bushra Bibi also requested the court to allow the petitioner for her complete medical checkup and tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and/or from any other private hospital/lab/physician of her choice.

