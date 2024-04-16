Transforming ailing SOEs

Pakistan’s State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) can play an important role in its economic progress, as these were established to foster industrial growth, infrastructural development, and for public service provisions. These entities operate across various sectors, including energy, transportation, telecommunications, finance, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Owned or controlled directly by the federal or provincial governments, they are strategically positioned to address market dynamics and cater to public needs. Through their widespread presence, SOEs significantly influence Pakistan’s economy, playing a critical role in shaping its development trajectory ensuring essential services for its citizens.

SOEs are contributing to revenues, employment, and broader social goals. According to a report by the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) of the Ministry of Finance, there are 88 commercially operated SOEs and 45 non-commercial ones, focusing on social sector development. Over time, persistent operational hurdles, governance deficiencies, and political interventions have rendered numerous SOEs inefficient and financially draining, placing unprecedented strain on the national treasury.

The report reveals alarming figures. Despite employing approximately 350,000 people, commercial SOEs collectively recorded a staggering net loss of Rs 161 billion in fiscal year (FY)2022. Specific sectors, including electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited, roads and highways, aviation and railways, contributed significantly to this deficit, accumulating losses totaling Rs 700 billion.

This highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and restructuring within the SOE sector to restore financial viability and alleviate pressure on public finances. Reforms should prioritize bolstering operational efficiency, enhancing corporate governance standards, and mitigating undue political influence to ensure sustainable performance. Sector-specific strategies must be developed and implemented collaboratively by government agencies, regulatory bodies, and industrial stakeholders to address underlying challenges for more profitability.

The perpetual losses incurred by specific sectors have rendered sustainability of SOEs untenable. These enterprises, causing losses of billions to the national kitty, have become a permanent liability due to their persistent poor performance. Governance challenges, including political interference and a lack of autonomy, have exacerbated their woes, undermining their competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Similarly, their role and contribution has reduced in response to changing economic policies, technological advancements, and global market dynamics. They are facing serious performance challenges, struggling with financial viability stemming out from inefficiencies, overstaffing, and poor management practices. Bureaucratic hurdles, lack of innovation, and outdated technology are main hindrances to operational efficiency of these enterprises and governance related matters such as political interference, nepotism, and corruption have disrupted the overall organisational framework.

Governmental failure to invest in the development and renewal of aging infrastructure has led to significant deficiencies across various sectors, notably aviation, railways, and energy. Inadequate maintenance, delayed replacements, and insufficient funding have retarded the performance and competitiveness of these vital industries. Challenges faced by SOEs have raised concerns, signaling a red flag for the economy. Global lenders have emphasized an urgent need for the government to improve governance, transparency, and efficiency within these sectors to ensure their long-term viability.

Addressing the complexity of the situation demands a multifaceted strategy that encompasses diverse actions across various sectors to identify and resolve their issues. However, effectiveness of these measures hinges on the determination and dedication of all stakeholders involved for bolstering the corporate governance framework. This entails depoliticizing key appointments, boosting transparency, and empowering independent regulatory bodies to oversee SOE operations and conduct operational and financial audits.

Additionally, to alleviate financial constraints, the government should implement schemes to enhance revenue generation, minimize costs, and improve financial management practices. This could involve restructuring debt, optimizing operational expenses, and exploring avenues for revenue diversification. Improving operational performance requires embracing advanced technologies, modernizing infrastructure, and investing in employee training and skill development to enhance productivity across the different departments.

Furthermore, in the process of grappling infrastructure-related challenges and investing in maintenance, upgrades, and modernisation, the government should actively promote public-private partnerships (PPPs) which can alleviate financial burdens while also attracting private investment, thereby fostering sustainable development and economic growth.

A critical aspect that has been overlooked is the lack of investment and focus on capacity building, research, and development within SOEs, leading to a decline in their resilience and competitiveness without sovereign support. To overcome these problems, the government should initiate strategic partnerships and collaborations with academia, the private sector, and international institutions to facilitate exchange of knowledge and for adoption of technology.

Overcoming challenges in the privatization process is also essential. Resistance from unions, political parties, and even courts hamper reforms and restructuring efforts, necessitating stakeholder engagement, political will, effective communication, transparency, fairness, and a plan for affected employees. This approach will ensure that privatization initiatives proceed smoothly and without delay.

Moreover, developing a culture of innovation within SOEs is essential to enhancing their ability to compete and sustain themselves in the long term. Encouraging innovation requires creating an environment that nurtures creativity and rewards new ideas. Investing in research and development activities can drive technological advancements and improve operational efficiency within SOEs. By harnessing innovation and leveraging technological advancements, SOEs can enhance their competitiveness and reduce their reliance on sovereign support.

Overall, prioritizing investment in capacity building, research, and development, fostering innovation, and overcoming privatization challenges are necessary steps to strengthen SOEs and promote sustainable economic growth. Collaboration and stakeholder engagement will be a key in implementing these initiatives effectively.

It is a fact that SOEs form a significant part of our economy, spanning multiple sectors and fulfilling various economic and social goals. By tackling challenges and enacting reforms, their role in advancing the nation’s development can be strengthened. This will lead to higher revenues and boost greater economic activity within the country.

