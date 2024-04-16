KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 50.965 billion and the number of lots traded was 35,126.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 36.156 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.122 billion), Silver (PKR 3.456 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.362 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.852 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.457 billion), DJ (PKR 543.877 million), Copper (PKR 280.280 million), SP 500 (PKR 274.591 million), Natural Gas (PKR 183.800 million), Palladium (PKR 149.114million),Japan Equity (PKR 76.383 million) and Brent (PKR 48.793million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.179 million were traded.

